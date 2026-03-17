Telangana BJP MLAs reach Assembly with farmers’ petitions on pushcart

Hyderabad, March 17 (IANS) The BJP MLAs in Telangana on Tuesday reached the Assembly with a pushcart carrying representations from farmers, demanding implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana in the state and resolution of various problems faced by them.

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The BJP MLAs along with their supporters reached the Telangana Martyrs’ Memorial near Assembly with a pushcart.

MLAs Palvai Harish and Payal Shankar led the protest. They carried placards, demanding implementation of the Central scheme. They said they were trying to draw the government’s attention to the problems faced by farmers by submitting their representations.

The BJP MLAs were stopped by the security personnel near the Assembly entrance and denied permission to carry the pushcart into the premises. The security staff asked the MLAs to hand over the papers to them and assured that the same would be handed over to the officials concerned.

The BJP MLAs demanded implementation of the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana and farm loan waivers in the state, as well as the resolution of all issues regarding the release of Rythu Bharosa funds.

The MLAs said the state government promised in every budget that it will implement PM Fasal Bima Yojana but failed to do so. They said even the crop insurance scheme of the state government was not being implemented.

Harish claimed that the government failed to complete the farm loan waiver. He said farmers were not even getting financial assistance under Rythu Bharosa scheme.

“This government has betrayed farmers,” he said and claimed that farmers were ready to teach the government a lesson.

Underlining the need for implementation of PM Fasal Bima Yojana, the BJP MLA said farmers suffered huge losses in the recent unseasonal rains in the state. He demanded the government to come to the rescue of affected farmers in all the districts.

Payal Shankar told media persons that farmers submitted representations to them highlighting their problems. “We want to give these representations to the Chief Minister and demand implementation of Fasal Bima Yojana,” he said.

The MLA, who was carrying a bunch of papers on his head, said they were also demanding waiver of all farm loans of up to Rs.2 lakh and immediate release of funds under Rythu Bandhu.

--IANS

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