Telangana Assembly Speaker to resume hearing on disqualification cases from Nov 6

Hyderabad, Nov 4 (IANS) Telangana Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar will conduct the second phase of the trial on November 6 in connection with petitions filed by the BRS for the disqualification of its MLAs who face charges of defection to the ruling Congress.

The trial under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution will be held on November 6, 7, 12, and 13.

The hearing will be on the petitions for disqualification of four MLAs -- Dr Sanjay Kumar (Jagtial constituency), Pocharam Srinivas Reddy (Banswada), Tellam Venkatrao (Bhadrachalam), and Arekapudi Gandhi (Serilingampally).

The Speaker will hear the cross-examination of the counsels of the petitioners by the four defected MLAs, and vice versa.

The in-camera trial, which begins at 11 a.m. every day, will continue till 4 p.m.

This is the second phase of the trial. The hearing for the first batch of four MLAs was held on September 29, October 1, and October 24.

The earlier hearing pertained to petitions for the disqualification of T Prakash Goud (Rajendranagar), Kale Yadaiah (Chevella), Gudem Mahipal Reddy (Patancheru), and Bandla Krishnamohan Reddy (Jogulamba Gadwal).

This is the first time in Telangana Assembly’s history that the Speaker is conducting the hearing on disqualification petitions.

The schedule for the next phase has been announced amid reports that the Speaker has approached the Supreme Court seeking an extension of the deadline to complete hearings in the pending disqualification petitions.

The three-month period set by the Supreme Court for concluding the inquiry into the defection cases expired on October 31.

The apex court had directed the Speaker on July 31 to complete the proceedings within three months.

The BRS leaders had, last year, filed petitions before the Speaker seeking the disqualification of 10 party MLAs who defected to the ruling Congress.

They approached the Supreme Court over the delay on the part of the Speaker in taking a decision on their petitions.

Following the Supreme Court order, the Speaker issued notices to the turncoat MLAs. After examining the replies of eight MLAs, he decided to conduct the trial.

Two MLAs, Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari, are yet to reply to the Speaker’s notices. They have sought more time to do so.

