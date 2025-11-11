Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs recall Maulana Azad's contributions to education sector

Hyderabad, Nov 11 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to eminent freedom fighter and India's first education minister Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, on his birth anniversary.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy extolled Maulana Abul Kalam Azad for laying a strong foundation for the country's education sector as the first education minister.

On the occasion of Abul Kalam Azad's birth anniversary which is being celebrated as National Education Day and also Minority Welfare Day, the Chief Minister remembered the leader's contribution to the development of the education sector by introducing various policies like adult literacy, universal primary education, compulsory free education for all children under 14 years, vocational training, establishment of the University Grants Commission and also as the Chairman of the Central Advisory Board of Education.

CM Revanth Reddy said that the state government took inspiration from India's first education minister and introduced revolutionary changes in the education sector.

Young India Integrated Residential Schools are being built in every constituency to provide free quality education to the poor at an international level, according to the Chief Minister.

He also mentioned that Industrial Training Institutes (ITIS) have also been upgraded to Advanced Technology Centres (ATCs) with state-of-the-art technology. The government established Young India Skill University and appointed teachers and lecturers.

The CM also commended Maulana Azad's invaluable services as the president of the All India Congress Committee during the freedom struggle.

Recalling Maulana Azad's active participation in the Khilafat Movement and fighting against British imperialism, the CM said that the freedom fighter opposed the partition of the country and stressed Hindu-Muslim unity in the national movement. After India attained freedom, Azad was the voice of minorities, and, hence, his birth anniversary is being celebrated as Minority Welfare Day.

Stating that the minorities' welfare has been given a top priority in the people's government, the CM said that the government launched new schemes - Indiramma Minority Mahila Yojana and Revanthanna Ka Sahara by allocating adequate funds.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu paid rich tributes to Maulana Azad. He stated that Maulana Azad laid the foundation for the country's education system with reforms and served as India's first education minister.

CM Naidu recalled Maulana Azad's contributions to the development of education, science, and technology sectors. He conveyed National Education Day and Minority Welfare Day greetings to people.

Human Resources Development and Information Technology Minister Nara Lokesh said in his message that Maulana Azad made special efforts for the development of education in the country through innovative reforms. The services rendered by him to the field of education are invaluable, he said.

