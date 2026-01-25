Telangana, Andhra Pradesh CMs congratulate Padma award winners

Hyderabad, Jan 25 (IANS) Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu congratulated the Padma Bhushan and Padma Shri award winners from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Chief Minister Revanth Reddy expressed profound delight that State Government Advisor and renowned Oncologist Nori Dattatreyudu has been awarded Padma Bhushan.

Gaddamanugu Chandramouli, Krishnamurthy Balasubramanian, and Kumaraswamy Thangaraj have been awarded Padma Shri in Science and Technology. G Venkat Rao and Palkonda Vijayanand Reddy (Medicine ), Mamidi Rama Reddy (Animal Husbandry), Mamidala Jagadish Kumar, Vempati Shashi Shekhar, and Vempati Kutumba Shastri ( Education and Literature), Deepika Reddy, Murali Mohan, Rajendra Prasad, and Garimella Balakrishna have also been awarded Padma Shri in the field of Arts.

The Chief Minister commended the Padma awardees for their dedication and service to society in the fields of service, arts, and other sectors.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu congratulated Padma award winners. "I extend my heartfelt congratulations to all Padma Awardees. Through their dedication and excellence in their respective fields, each of them has served the nation and made outstanding contributions to its progress. Their journeys stand as a source of inspiration for the entire nation," Naidu said in a post on 'X'.

Chandrababu Naidu's son and Andhra Pradesh minister congratulated the four Padma Shri awardees from the state.

"Shri Rajendra Prasad’s lifelong dedication and his contribution to Telugu cinema have been exceptional.

The legendary Garimella Balakrishna Prasad, through his timeless devotion to Annamacharya kirtanas and classical music, elevated Andhra Pradesh’s spiritual and musical legacy to the national stage. The two awards are a proud moment for Andhra Pradesh," Lokesh posted on 'X'.

"Heartiest congratulations to Sri Maganti Murali Mohan garu and Sri Vempaty Kutumba Sastry garu on being conferred the Padma Shri. Sri Murali Mohan garu’s decades-long contribution to Indian cinema and public life has been exceptional, while Sri Kutumba Sastry garu’s unparalleled mastery of Kuchipudi has taken our classical arts to global stages. Andhra Pradesh is proud of its recognition today," reads another post by Lokesh.

