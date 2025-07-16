Telangana, Andhra CMs meet in Delhi to discuss river water issues

New Delhi, July 16 (IANS) The Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh met in New Delhi, on Wednesday, in the presence of Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Paatil to discuss inter-state river water issues.

The Union Minister held talks with Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and his Andhra Pradesh counterpart N. Chandrababu Naidu.

The Jal Shakti Ministry convened the meeting of the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to resolve issues relating to Godavari and Krishna river waters.

Telangana's Irrigation Minister Uttam Kumar Reddy, his Andhra Pradesh counterpart Nimmala Rama Naidu, Chief Secretaries and Irrigation Secretaries of both the states were also attending the meeting at the Jal Shakti Bhavan.

There was no clarity on the agenda of the meeting following an objection raised by the Telangana government to Andhra Pradesh's proposal to discuss Godavari-Banakacherla project.

Telangana on Tuesday had conveyed to the Centre that Godavari-Banakacherla project proposed by the neighbouring state should not be in the agenda for the meeting.

Telangana, in its letter to Union Minister Paatil, argued that there is no need for any discussion on Godavari-Banakacherla as the project does not have any approvals.

It conveyed to the Centre that any discussion on the project would be a violation of relevant laws and tribunal awards.

Telangana Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao wrote a letter to Ministry of Jal Shakti Secretary Debashree Mukherjee, requesting for revision of the agenda of the meeting.

"The agenda for the meeting be revised to defer any discussion on the Godavari-Banakacherla Link Project until all statutory requirements, interstate consultations, and clearances are fully complied with and all objections resolved," the letter said.

The Andhra Pradesh government recently mooted construction of Godavari-Banakacherla project to utilise Godavari river's flood waters.

Telangana has raised an objection to this and already urged the Centre not to give any approval for the project as it would do injustice to the projects in Telangana.

During his meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Tuesday, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu had raised the issue of the Polavaram-Banakacherla link project and said that it is critical to supplying water to drought-hit areas in the state.

The Chief Minister said that the project proposes to divert 200 TMC of floodwater from Polavaram to the Banakacherla regulator in Kurnool district.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu told Union Minister Amit Shah that if this interlinking project is completed, it will significantly benefit the drought-prone Rayalaseema region.

He added that even after meeting the needs of the upper and lower riparian states, surplus water from the Godavari river continues to flow steadily for about 90 to 120 days.

CM Chandrababu Naidu stressed that, as the last state on the river's course, Andhra Pradesh has the rightful claim to fully utilise this surplus water from the Godavari.

--IANS

ms/khz