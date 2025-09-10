Telangana activates helpline for people stranded in Nepal

Hyderabad, Sep 10 (IANS) In view of the ongoing civil unrest in Nepal, the Telangana government has activated a dedicated emergency helpline at Telangana Bhavan, New Delhi.

On the direction of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the helpline has been activated to assist Telangana citizens currently stranded in Nepal and extend support to their concerned family members.

While no Telangana citizens have been reported injured or missing, the state government is taking proactive precautionary measures in coordination with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu to ensure the safety and swift repatriation of its citizens, said a release from the Chief Minister’s Office on Wednesday.

For assistance, citizens may contact the following officers: Vandhana, Private Secretary to Resident Commissioner & Liaison Head +91 9871999044; G. Rakshith Naik, Liaison Officer +91 9643723157, and CH. Chakravarthi, Public Relations Officer +91 9949351270.

The state government has urged all citizens to follow official advisories and refrain from sharing or acting upon unverified information. The Telangana government remains deeply committed to the safety, welfare, and timely assistance of its people during this evolving situation, it said.

Meanwhile, the government of neighbouring Andhra Pradesh has identified 261 citizens stranded in Nepal. Officials from Andhra Pradesh Bhavan in New Delhi have spoken to all the stranded people and ascertained that they are safe.

Real Time Governance Minister Nara Lokesh has personally spoken to eight groups of stranded Telugus, comprising a total of 241 people.

With the Kathmandu runway closed until 6 p.m. on Wednesday, rescue operations could not commence immediately. However, Indian rescue aircraft are scheduled to begin evacuations from Thursday morning, ensuring the safe return of those trapped.

Chief Secretary K. Vijayanand joined Minister Lokesh at the RTGS Command Control Room for a high-level review.

The Chief Secretary discussed with officials the well-being of stranded citizens in different regions of Nepal and reviewed arrangements for their safe return.

Stranded persons include families and individuals from Kadapa, Nandyal, Madanapalle, Tirupati, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Guntur, and Kurnool.

Vijayanand also tracked developments with the MEA as fresh riots were reported in parts of Nepal.

--IANS

ms/vd