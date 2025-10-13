Telangana: 10 nominations filed on first day for Jubilee Hills bypoll

Hyderabad, Oct 13 (IANS) Ten nominations were filed on the first day on Monday for November 11 bye-election to the Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency in Hyderabad.

The Returning Officer P. Sairam said that a total of 11 sets of nominations were received.

Those who filed their nomination papers included two candidates from smaller parties.

The remaining are Independents.

Poosa Srinivas of Telangana Rashtra Punahnirmana Samithi and Aravapalli Srinivasa Rao of Navataram Party filed their nomination papers.

No one from national or regional parties filed nominations on the first day.

The process for the bye-election was set in motion, with the Returning Officer issuing the notification on Monday.

Candidates can file their nominations by October 21.

The scrutiny of nominations will be held on October 22, and withdrawal of candidature will be allowed until October 24.

The polling will be held on November 11 while the counting of votes will be taken up on November 14.

The Election Commission of India has issued guidelines for filing of nominations.

Hyderabad District Election Officer R.V. Karnan said that nominations will not be received on public holidays.

The bye-election is necessitated by the death of sitting MLA Maganti Gopinath of the BRS in June.

In the 2023 Assembly elections, Gopinath had scored a hat-trick by defeating former Indian cricket captain and Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin by 16,337 votes.

In a multi-cornered contest, Gopinath had secured 80,549 votes while Azharuddin had polled 64,212 votes.

BJP's L. Deepak Reddy secured the third position with 25,866 votes.

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) led by Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi had also fielded its candidate but he finished a distant fourth with just 7,848 votes.

The BRS has announced Gopinath's wife Maganti Sunitha as its candidate.

The Congress has named Naveen Yadav as its candidate.

The BJP is likely to announce its candidate in a couple of days.

As per the final electoral roll published recently, the constituency has 3,99,000 voters -- 2,07,382 males, 1,91,593 females and 25 third-gender voters.

In 2023 Assembly elections, the constituency had 3,85,287. Thus, there has been an increase of 3.49 per cent votes.

Polling for the by-election will be held across 407 polling stations in 139 locations within the constituency.

--IANS

ms/khz