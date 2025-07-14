Tejashwi’s ‘urine’ remark sparks political storm in Bihar; NDA hits back

Patna, July 14 (IANS) A political storm erupted in Bihar after Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav referred to the Election Commission’s “source” as “urine” during a press conference.

The remark has triggered sharp counter-attacks from NDA leaders on Monday, including Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, who accused Tejashwi of “panic” and “nervousness” ahead of the elections.

During a Mahagathbandhan press conference, a journalist had questioned Tejashwi about reports, citing “sources,” that names of foreign nationals from Myanmar, Nepal, and Bangladesh were included in Bihar’s voter list amid the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Tejashwi Yadav, dismissing the claim, asked where such news had come from and, when told it was from “sources,” remarked, “We consider such sources to be urine.”

Reacting sharply, Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary posted on X that Tejashwi’s statements reflected “irritation, panic, restlessness, and trembling.”

Calling Tejashwi “Loudmouth,” Choudhary wrote, “Whenever Tejashwi comes on the mic, nervousness is visible on his face and trembling in his voice.”

Choudhary further said there were “serious reasons” for Tejashwi’s visible anxiety as the pressure of owning up to electoral defeat and family chaos created by Tejashwi’s anxiety to control the party under dynastic politics.

“No matter how much these people, who have united for loot, wear the garb of lies, a rift between them is certain in the next few months,” Choudhary added, indicating potential tension within the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

The Election Commission of India is currently conducting the voter list revision in Bihar, with enumeration forms being collected between June 25 and July 25.

The process has become a flashpoint, with the opposition alleging irregularities while the ruling NDA accuses the opposition of obstructing the constitutional process for political gains.

Tejashwi Yadav’s controversial remark has given the NDA a fresh handle to corner the RJD, adding heat to Bihar’s political discourse as the state gears up for the upcoming assembly elections.

