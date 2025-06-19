Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar after firing incident in Bihar’s VVIP zone

Patna, June 19 (IANS) Bihar Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday slammed the Nitish Kumar-led government after a youth was critically injured in a firing incident in the high-security zone of Patna.

The firing incident took place outside the government residence of Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary, near the residences of the Governor, Chief Minister, a High Court judge, and the Leader of the Opposition.

The location also falls on the regular travel route of the Chief Minister, underscoring the severity of the breach.

Reacting sharply, Tejashwi Yadav said that today, a crime occurred right outside his residence. “In the demon rule of NDA, criminals protected by the government roam fearlessly. In this high-security zone - near Raj Bhavan, the CM’s residence, the Leader of Opposition’s house, and even the airport - dreaded criminals are committing crimes openly,” he said.,

Bihar LoP sarcastically said, “Beware! What if someone calls this Jungle Raj? Anyway, the Prime Minister is visiting Bihar tomorrow, and the Godi Media needs to maintain a positive image.”

As panic gripped the area, senior police officials immediately rushed to the spot.

The area was cordoned off, and CCTV footage is being examined to identify the culprits.

The injured youth was rushed to the hospital, where his condition is reported to be critical.

Ironically, this incident occurred just hours before the newly appointed SSP of Patna, Kartikeya Kumar Sharma, took charge.

Transferred from Purnea, Sharma has been brought in specifically to tackle the worsening law and order situation in the state capital.

Upon assuming charge, SSP Sharma stated: “Law and order will be strictly enforced. There will be zero tolerance for crime, and anyone taking the law into their hands will face tough consequences.”

However, the brazen crime that unfolded just before his official joining poses an early test for the new SSP, with questions already surfacing about police presence and patrolling in even the most sensitive areas.

--IANS

ajk/dan