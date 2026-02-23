Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish Kumar after Bihar Assembly proceedings​

Patna, Feb 23 (IANS) After attending the proceedings of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Monday launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA), accusing the government of pushing Bihar into prolonged poverty and misgovernance despite being in power for over two decades.​

Tejashwi Yadav said that even after 21 years of NDA rule, Bihar continues to remain among the most backward states in the country.​

He alleged that corruption has drained the state treasury to such an extent that the government may soon struggle to pay its employees' salaries.​

“The NDA government has ruled Bihar for 21 years, and during this period, Bihar has become the poorest state in the country,” Tejashwi said.​

He claimed that the state tops the charts in unemployment, migration, and poverty, while lagging in investment, per capita income, education, health, and sports.​

The RJD leader further alleged that crime, corruption, bureaucratic dominance, and misgovernance have increased significantly over the past two decades.​

He described the current Bihar budget as directionless, claiming that it offers no concrete solutions to the state’s pressing issues.​

Tejashwi Yadav also criticised the Chief Minister’s leadership, alleging administrative inaction amid rising crime.​

“Incidents of murder, rape, and gang rape are occurring daily, yet there is no accountability or effective action,” he said.​

He added that whenever the opposition raises these issues in the Assembly, the government fails to provide satisfactory answers and instead resorts to what he termed 'old excuses'.​

Reiterating his allegations of large-scale corruption, Tejashwi Yadav warned that continued financial mismanagement could soon lead to a crisis where the state is unable to meet basic obligations, including employee salaries.

​Earlier in the day, former Chief Minister Rabri Devi and RJD General Secretary Ran Vijay Sahu expressed similar views, saying the state treasury is heading towards bankruptcy.

