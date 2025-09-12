Tejashwi Yadav slams Nitish govt over rising crime in Bihar

Patna, Sep 12 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav on Friday launched a sharp attack on the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government over the law-and-order situation in Bihar, following two back-to-back murders in Patna and Khagaria within 24 hours.

Speaking to reporters, Yadav said the condition of Bihar has worsened under the NDA rule.

“The roads of Bihar are painted red with blood. Murders are happening everywhere. In Khagaria, even the driver of our MLA was gunned down on Thursday night. Earlier, a similar incident occurred in Patna when an RJD leader was shot dead. The government is unconscious while crime continues to rise in an organised manner. The planning of these incidents is being done from the residence of the Deputy Chief Minister. Criminals have now become Samrat and Vijay,” Yadav alleged.

The RJD leader also raised the issue of corruption, claiming it has reached every level of the system.

“Crores of rupees are being recovered from the houses of engineers. From police stations and block offices to higher bureaucracy, corruption is rampant,” he said.

Yadav hit out at Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary for his controversial remarks linking a murder in Raghopur with electoral politics.

“A person has been murdered, and instead of talking about justice, the Deputy CM is asking who will benefit politically. This shows the dirty and shameful thinking of those in power. Such people do not deserve to be Deputy Chief Minister,” Yadav said.

“If he is so concerned about Raghopur, let the Prime Minister himself come and contest against me,” he added.

On the controversy over the AI-generated video uploaded by the Congress that NDA leaders claimed insulted mothers, Yadav dismissed the BJP’s criticism.

“I haven’t seen the video, but clearly they are distracting people from real issues like crime, corruption, and unemployment. BJP has insulted women more than anyone else. Just recall the words used by PM Modi against Sonia Gandhi, or how he mocked Nitish Kumar’s DNA. There can be no bigger abuse than that,” Yadav said.

Outlining his next move, Yadav announced a fresh yatra across Bihar.

“We will now cover the 16 districts left out during the Voter Adhikar Yatra. This new yatra will take us to those areas,” he said.

Reacting to the scheduled Bihar visits of PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah, and JP Nadda, the RJD leader said their appearances were purely electoral.

“Now elections are here, so they will come. But once the elections are over, they will forget Bihar again,” he said.

--IANS

ajk/uk