Tejashwi Yadav meets martyr Mohammad Imtiaz’s family, calls for national unity

Patna, May 13 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, visited the family of Mohammad Imtiaz, the SI of the Border Security Force (BSF) from Bihar’s Saran district, who was martyred during a confrontation with Pakistan in the RS Pura sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

Speaking after meeting the grieving family in Saran district, Yadav said, “I met his son in Patna on Monday and other family members today. I have expressed my deepest condolences. Bihar is proud of this brave son who sacrificed his life for the country.”

Highlighting Bihar’s legacy of patriotism, he added, “When it comes to sacrificing lives for the nation, Biharis are always at the forefront. My party and the entire nation stand with the martyr’s family.”

On Monday, the mortal remains of BSF Sub-Inspector Mohammad Imtiaz were brought to Patna Airport via an IndiGo flight.

A solemn wave of grief enveloped the area as his body arrived, and tributes were paid with full state honours. The entire village is in a state of sorrow and grief.

In Patna, when questioned about Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address, Tejashwi Yadav refrained from criticism but suggested a special session of Parliament be convened to honour the armed forces.

“Our soldiers have shown unmatched bravery. Parliament is the highest platform to express national gratitude. Let all political leaders, irrespective of party, come together to thank them,” he said.

On the BJP’s Tiranga Yatra, Yadav stated: “We are positive people. The army should never be dragged into politics. What the soldiers have done is seen by the entire world. Their bravery speaks for itself. Some people do politics on it, but we cannot do this.”

Tejashwi also appealed to the media for sensitivity during such times: “We had urged the media to report responsibly. Even now, we expect the media to be sensitive and focus on truth and national sentiment.”

