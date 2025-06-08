Tejashwi Yadav downplays Congress remark amid fresh rift over Bihar CM face

Patna, June 8 (IANS) A fresh round of political unease has gripped the Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) after Congress' Bihar in-charge Krishna Allavaru stated that Tejashwi Yadav was not the chief ministerial face of the alliance, but merely the Chairman of its Coordination Committee.

Addressing the media on Sunday, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav sought to pacify the tension, saying, “No one needs to be upset or worried. We all will create a completely new Bihar, and efforts are already underway in that direction.”

Allavaru’s statement, made in the wake of Rahul Gandhi’s recent visit to Bihar, has rekindled uncertainty within the alliance over leadership projection.

“Tejashwi Yadav is not the CM face of the Grand Alliance. He has been made the chairman of the coordination committee, nothing more,” Allavaru reiterated.

The RJD leader also backed Rahul Gandhi’s allegations of election rigging, defending the Congress leader’s controversial remarks.

“Rahul Gandhi has rightly expressed apprehension. The way the Election Commission has functioned justifies such concerns,” Yadav said.

He recalled the last Bihar Assembly elections, accusing the poll body of irregularities.

“They stopped counting during the day and resumed in the dark of night. Later, they held three press conferences to justify it. If the Election Commission is functioning like a cell of the BJP, then raising questions is entirely justified,” he added.

The latest developments reflect the growing ambiguity and disunity within the Grand Alliance ahead of the Assembly polls. While the RJD continues to promote Tejashwi Yadav as its CM candidate, the Congress appears hesitant to endorse him formally, possibly to retain leverage in seat-sharing negotiations.

As the opposition struggles to present a united front, the NDA camp remains watchful, with some analysts suggesting that the lack of clarity over leadership could become a significant disadvantage for the Mahagathbandhan in the run-up to the elections.

--IANS

ajk/dpb