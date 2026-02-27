Tejashwi Yadav demands Delhi re-election after court acquits Arvind Kejriwal, Sisodia in excise case

Patna, Feb 27 (IANS) After the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, and 21 others in the alleged liquor policy scam case, RJD National Working President Tejashwi Yadav on Friday demanded fresh elections to the Delhi Legislative Assembly.

Speaking to media persons at Patna airport, Yadav said the court’s verdict had proven that the charges in the so-called liquor scam were false.

“The decision of the Rouse Avenue Court has exposed the real face of the central government, which is using constitutional institutions against Opposition leaders under political vendetta. The Delhi election was contested on the liquor scam issue, and Arvind Kejriwal was targeted to change public perception. Now that it has been proven that the charges were false, elections should be held again in Delhi on real issues,” Yadav said.

Yadav accused the central government of misusing investigative agencies such as the Central Bureau of Investigation, Directorate of Enforcement, and the Income Tax Department to frame Opposition leaders.

He stated that the court had strongly questioned the CBI’s investigation in the liquor policy case and argued that the case had political consequences.

“Due to this false case, Arvind Kejriwal lost the election. Who will compensate for it? I demand re-election in Delhi on real issues,” he said.

Tejashwi Yadav further claimed that several Opposition leaders, including Congress MP Rahul Gandhi and RJD stalwart Lalu Prasad Yadav, had been targeted under what he described as a political vendetta.

Referring to the IRCTC land-for-jobs case, he claimed that investigative agencies had earlier given a clean chit in previous probes and questioned the reopening of the case.

“The CBI had investigated the matter three times earlier and closed it. Yet, the case was filed again. This is how the BJP does politics,” Yadav alleged.

The central government and the BJP have not immediately responded to Yadav’s remarks.

The developments are likely to intensify political debate over the use of investigative agencies and the broader issue of political accountability.

The acquittal and subsequent political reactions may have wider implications in the national political landscape ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections in many states.

