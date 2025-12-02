Tejashwi Yadav congratulates Prem Kumar for being elected as Speaker of Bihar Assembly

Patna, Dec 2 (IANS) Following the unanimous election of BJP leader and Gaya Sadar MLA Prem Kumar as the Speaker of the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Leader of the Opposition Tejashwi Yadav extended his congratulations and highlighted the importance of maintaining the dignity of parliamentary democracy.

Addressing the House, Tejashwi Yadav said that Prem Kumar’s long experience reflects his political maturity and deep understanding of public concerns.

Tejashwi Yadav remarked, “We are here not merely for ceremonial purposes, but with the resolve to make Bihar a leading state.”

Recalling that the new Speaker hails from Gaya — known as the land of knowledge and salvation — Tejashwi Yadav emphasised that the Speaker’s chair carries the responsibility of impartial conduct and adherence to rules.

He noted that since the ruling party enjoys numerical strength, the Speaker should pay special attention to safeguarding the Opposition in order to maintain democratic balance.

“The Opposition is a part of the government,” Tejashwi Yadav said.

“We hold no personal hostility towards anyone. But if the government deviates from public interest or commits any mistake, the Opposition will strongly hold it accountable.”

Reaffirming his commitment, Tejashwi Yadav stated, “We have only one objective — to build a new Bihar, free from unemployment, migration, and poverty.”

He assured that the Opposition will support every positive step taken for the state’s development, but warned that the rights of the people must not be overlooked or trampled upon.

Tejashwi Yadav also conveyed his good wishes to Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, reiterating that the Grand Alliance will function as a responsible and sharp Opposition.

Earlier in the day, Prem Kumar was elected Speaker unopposed. Following the election, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Tejashwi Yadav jointly escorted him to the Speaker’s chair.

Congratulating him, the Chief Minister said Prem Kumar has been a long-serving member of the Assembly and carries extensive experience.

He requested all members to stand and offer their greetings, after which MLAs from all parties rose to congratulate the newly-elected Speaker.

--IANS

ajk/rad