Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar over Bihar’s law and order, Assembly conduct

Patna, Feb 10 (IANS) Bihar’s Leader of the Opposition and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) National Working President Tejashwi Yadav returned to Patna from Delhi on Tuesday.

Read More

He was seen arriving at Patna Airport in a wheelchair, drawing public attention.

Speaking to the media, Tejashwi Yadav launched a sharp attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, alleging that the Chief Minister’s recent conduct in the Bihar Legislative Council reflects a deteriorating situation in the state.

Referring to Nitish Kumar’s remarks directed at former Chief Minister Rabri Devi, the RJD leader said such language was inappropriate and deflected attention from serious issues confronting Bihar.

Tejashwi alleged that crimes against women are rapidly increasing in the state and accused the government of failing to act decisively.

He said incidents of gang rape involving young girls have risen and pointed to multiple recent cases emerging from districts such as Darbhanga, even as the NEET student death case remains unresolved.

“The RJD and Rabri Devi raised these issues in the House, but instead of addressing them, the Chief Minister’s language sends the wrong message and emboldens criminals,” the RJD leader added.

Clarifying his earlier remarks regarding the Chief Minister’s health, Tejashwi said he had not commented on any illness, stating that health issues are natural with advancing age.

However, he questioned the functioning of the government, alleging that the Chief Minister’s microphone being switched off in the Assembly indicates that he is being constrained and that decisions are being guided by others.

In the NEET student case, Tejashwi claimed that the CBI did not take over the investigation and alleged that the Bihar government halted further inquiry.

He further accused the ruling NDA of shielding culprits in major cases such as the Muzaffarpur shelter home case and the Srijan scam, asserting that justice is being denied to victims.

Concluding his remarks, Tejashwi Yadav alleged that democracy in Bihar is under strain and claimed that an atmosphere of fear and intimidation has replaced transparent governance in the state.

--IANS

ajk/uk