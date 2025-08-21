Tejashwi Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu over new bills to oust arrested PM, CMs

Patna, Aug 21 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Yadav on Thursday sharpened his attack on the Centre, terming the three new bills, which allow the removal of elected representatives arrested on serious criminal charges and held in custody without bail for more than 30 days, as “torture bills”.

He accused Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu of indulging in “blackmail politics” and putting their own interests above the country’s progress.

Tejashwi Yadav, who left Patna for Sheikhpura, Sikandra, Jamui and Munger as part of his ongoing Voter Adhikar Yatra, said the campaign is drawing massive public support.

“The truth of the BJP and the Election Commission is being exposed to the people through this yatra. The faith of the common people is returning to democracy again. They will teach the BJP a lesson in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections with their votes,” he asserted while interacting with reporters in Patna.

Slamming the JD(U) chief and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Tejashwi said, “People like Nitish Kumar and Chandrababu Naidu do not want the country to progress. They are only doing politics of power and selfishness. They know how to blackmail, and are working to spoil the country.”

When asked about the possibility of Nitish Kumar continuing as Bihar’s Chief Minister, he dismissed it outright: “There is no question of Nitish Kumar becoming the CM again. The people of Bihar have made up their minds to send him away. Everyone is witnessing the state’s condition in terms of crime, migration, education and law and order.”

Reacting to Nitish Kumar’s participation in the minority dialogue after a long gap, Tejashwi said, “The public has now understood everything. No matter how much he communicates or makes announcements, it is of no use. The people have decided, and change is now certain.”

The Voter Adhikar Yatra is resuming on Thursday after a day's break from Sheikhpura. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will also join the Yatra from Sheikhpura.

