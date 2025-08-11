Tejashwi Yadav accuses CM Nitish of copying his schemes; calls Bihar govt ‘copycat’

Patna, Aug 11 (IANS) Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Bihar Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav has launched a fresh attack on Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, accusing him of copying his ideas and proposals on development schemes.

LoP Yadav alleged that CM Nitish Kumar is announcing the very plans that he had proposed earlier, but lacks the vision to implement them effectively.

In a video released early on Monday morning, Tejashwi said, “A thief may steal the idea, but from where will he bring the vision? Elections are near, so you are seeing these announcements. Since 2005, these tired people have been stealing our ideas. This time, the scamster copycat government will go, and a young government will come.”

The video features common citizens, discussing how electoral announcements are made only during polls.

They credit Tejashwi Yadav with first demanding domicile policy, promising free electricity, social security pension for widows, elderly and disabled persons, and bringing several ideas for Bihar’s progress, which, they allege, CM Nitish Kumar has copied.

One speaker in the clip says, “For 20 years, Bihar has depended on thieves. Even a Rs 71,000 crore scam has taken place under this government as per the CAG report.”

Others agree that a change in leadership is needed.

CM Nitish Kumar, in recent weeks, has announced major welfare measures, including social security pensions, free electricity of 125 units, journalist pensions, enhancement of honorariums of physical education teachers, night watchmen, and cooks in government schools, Asha and Mamata workers and many others, apart from domicile policy implementation in the teachers' recruitment examination and 35 per cent reservation for women candidates in all government jobs in the state.

LoP Tejashwi has targeted the CM Nitish Kumar government on each of these announcements, insisting they are repackaged versions of his proposals. Tejashwi Yadav claims he has announced these plans much before this government, under the leadership of Nitish Kumar, is stealing.

With the Bihar Assembly election approaching, the credit politics are expected to increase.

