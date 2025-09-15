Tejashwi Yadav accuses Bihar Minister Jivesh Mishra of assaulting YouTuber, demands action

Patna, Sep 15 (IANS) Leader of Opposition in the Bihar Assembly Tejashwi Prasad Yadav on Monday launched a scathing attack on the NDA government, alleging that Urban Development Minister Jivesh Mishra physically assaulted and abused a YouTuber who had questioned him over poor road conditions in his constituency.

At a press conference in Patna, Tejashwi Yadav displayed a video of the alleged assault, claiming the victim was a journalist from a backward community who was targeted for asking questions of public interest.

“When a journalist from a backward class society raised an issue about the dilapidated road, Minister Jivesh Mishra thrashed him brutally in the dark of the night and hurled abuses against his mother and sister,” Tejashwi alleged.

Following the press briefing, Tejashwi rushed to Darbhanga, where he met the injured YouTuber. He later escorted the victim to the Singhwada police station, demanding the registration of an FIR against Minister Mishra.

He accused the local police administration of delaying action under political pressure.

The RJD leader directly blamed the government for shielding Mishra.

“When a Minister punches a journalist for asking questions, what will be the condition of the common man in Bihar?” Tejashwi asked.

He further alleged that Jivesh Mishra had previously been convicted in a fake medicines case and accused him of playing with people’s lives.

Calling Mishra a blot on Bihar, he questioned why such a person continued to enjoy ministerial privileges.

Accusing the NDA government of fostering lawlessness, Tejashwi said, “This incident proves that complete anarchy prevails in Bihar. If such attacks on journalists are not Jungle Raj, then what is? Criminals have become ministers. The morale of wrongdoers is sky-high under this corrupt NDA government.”

He also drew a parallel with the UP wrestling controversy, suggesting that the BJP is promoting people like Jivesh Mishra despite their tainted past.

With the state heading into assembly elections later this year, the RJD leader framed the issue as a test of accountability for the Chief Minister.

“We will continue the fight for justice. We have multiple videos as evidence. The guilty Minister must face action,” he declared.

