Tejashwi slams Nitish Kumar govt over rising crime and health system failures

Patna, June 3 (IANS) Leader of Opposition Tejashwi Yadav launched a blistering attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Monday, criticising the sharp rise in rape, deteriorating law and order situation, and the alleged corruption within the state’s healthcare system.

Yadav expressed outrage over recent cases of rapes against minors girls in districts like Muzaffarpur, Sitamarhi, Khagaria, and Purnea, highlighting the repeated failure of the government to protect vulnerable sections of society.

“We don’t know what intoxication the government is under while sleeping. There is no district in Bihar that is free from such heinous incidents,” Yadav said.

He also referred to the infamous Muzaffarpur shelter home (Balika Grih) case, stating that crime in the district has "peaked again."

In a shocking allegation, Tejashwi revealed what he called a “game of hospital beds” in government-run facilities.

“The Health Minister’s PA is selling hospital beds, and the commission from this scam goes straight to the Minister,” Tejashwi alleged.

He challenged the state government to explain why an 11-year-old rape victim in Muzaffarpur did not get a hospital bed, even after being transferred.

“When ministers visit hospitals, they ask for the cricket score instead of checking patient care,” he added sarcastically.

He also mentioned PMCH and IGIMS, claiming rampant irregularities in the allocation of beds.

Tejashwi did not spare Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whom he described as "unconscious" and politically disinterested.

“The Chief Minister doesn't attend NITI Aayog meetings, doesn’t conduct law-and-order reviews. He only attends political events. He is tired and disconnected from the people of Bihar,” Yadav said.

He accused the administration of being preoccupied with power struggles, alleging that law enforcement is compromised by corruption and that transfer-posting mafias are running the show.

“The DGP has no authority. Police officers are busy extorting money. When cases reach court, criminals get bail because investigations are weak,” he said.

Tejashwi concluded with a call for immediate accountability.

“They challenge us to come to the field. I challenge them to answer just one question: Why didn’t an 11-year-old victim get a bed in the hospital?”

He called the situation in Bihar “collapsed and chaotic”, emphasising that law, order, and governance have become a joke under the current administration.

--IANS

ajk/uk