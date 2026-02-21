Tejashwi releases Bihar crime bulletin, targets Nitish Kumar govt over rising crimes against women

Patna, Feb 21 (IANS) Leader of the Opposition in the Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav, on Saturday released a crime bulletin strongly attacking the Nitish Kumar–led “double-engine” NDA government over the rising incidents of crime against women and children in the state.

In a sharply-worded post on his official X handle, Tejashwi Yadav used sarcasm to criticise the government, writing, “In the so-called Ram Rajya created by the Modi–Nitish government, such ‘auspicious’ incidents are happening daily that even the media struggles to report them. Hundreds of girls aged between 1.5 and 11 years have been raped. In this ‘Mangalrajya’, the system is theirs and the criminals are theirs.”

Escalating his attack, Tejashwi alleged political patronage to criminals and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi would “contest elections in Bihar and leave after disgracing the state.”

He claimed that the silence of the central leadership amounted to tacit approval, adding that rapists were enjoying protection from those in power.

The RJD leader cited a series of recent incidents involving rape, gangrape, murder following sexual assault, and attacks on women and minors across several districts of Bihar, arguing that these cases demonstrate the collapse of law and order.

He mentioned that a 18-month-old girl was raped and a rod was inserted into her private parts in Saharsa. The toddler is critical and fighting for her life in hospital.

A six-year-old girl was raped in Kishanganj, another girl was raped and then murdered in Darbhanga. There was an attempt to rape a woman and her husband who went to rescue her, was beaten in Patna.

A minor was gang-raped in Saran and the victim's mother is desperate for justice in another rape and murder case in Bhagalpur.

An eight-year-old girl was raped in Lakhisarai, while a UP dancer was gang-raped in Bhojpur.

Another eight-year-old girl was kidnapped and raped while going to school in Sheikhpura while a four-year-old girl was raped and a woman was murdered after being raped in Nawada.

A minor was raped in Tarapur, Munger, a young woman was brutally raped, and a teenager was raped in Munger.

Tejashwi Yadav questioned the Bihar government’s repeated claims of “zero tolerance” towards crime, stating that violence against women and girl children continues unabated.

Earlier, Tejashwi Yadav raised serious concerns over the handling of the NEET aspirant's suspicious death case in a girls' hostel in Patna earlier this year.

He alleged that the Bihar Police, the Special Investigation Team (SIT), and the CID failed to reach any conclusion, forcing the case to be handed over to the CBI.

The 17-year-old student was found unconscious at Shambhu Girls' Hostel on January 6 and later succumbed to her injuries on January 11.

According to the post-mortem and Forensic Science Laboratory reports, the possibility of sexual assault could not be ruled out, triggering widespread outrage and protests.

Concluding his statement, Tejashwi challenged the Bihar government to respond, asking whether the brave leaders of what he called an incompetent regime had any answers for the victims and their families.

