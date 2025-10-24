Tejashwi kicks off poll campaign, slams PM Modi over Bihar's law and order situation

Patna, Oct 24 (IANS) After being declared the Chief Ministerial face of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav formally launched his election campaign on Friday. Addressing a gathering in Ujiarpur in Samastipur district, he criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the NDA government in Bihar.

Speaking at a massive public gathering, Tejashwi said: “PM Narendra Modi will bring development to Gujarat but wants votes from Bihar — this will not work. If people bless me to become the Chief Minister, I assure them that Bihar will be free from worries. Our politics is not based on lies but on trust. Every promise we’ve made will be fulfilled.”

Reiterating his key promises, Tejashwi Yadav said that under a Grand Alliance government, every family in Bihar would get one government job, and a special scheme and monthly salary of Rs 30,000 for Jeevika Didis (women self-help groups) would be implemented.

“Our announcements are not mere election rhetoric. If we get a chance, every promise will be implemented,” he said.

Responding to Prime Minister Modi’s statement that there would be no more Jungle Raj in Bihar, Tejashwi launched a fierce counterattack: “The Prime Minister says there will be no Jungle Raj, but look at the reality — murders are happening in broad daylight, firing incidents continue, and over 55 scams have taken place during the Nitish government, which even the Prime Minister himself mentioned. What happened to those investigations? This is the real Jungle Raj.”

He questioned why the Prime Minister remained silent on corruption and law and order issues in Bihar, asking: “Why doesn’t the Prime Minister speak about the situation in Bihar? Why no answers on these scams?”

Later in the day, Tejashwi visited his home constituency, Raghopur, Vaishali, where he inaugurated his main election office at Chaksikandar in Bidupur block and a secondary office at Chakausan.

A huge crowd turned up to welcome him, prompting Tejashwi to remark emotionally, “You people have already made me the CM. CM stands for Chinta Mukt — worry-free. I don’t even need to campaign here anymore.”

Calling himself “Lalu’s son who is not afraid of PM Modi”, Tejashwi Yadav said his government, if elected, would focus on education, employment, women’s empowerment, and social justice.

He reiterated his pledge to give one government job to each family without one and Rs 2,500 monthly assistance to every mother and sister.

With his energetic speeches and symbolic message of “Chinta Mukt Bihar”, Tejashwi Yadav has signalled an assertive start to his campaign, setting the tone for a high-stakes electoral battle in the state.

--IANS

ajk/pgh