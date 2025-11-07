Tej Pratap–Ravi Kishan meeting at Patna airport sparks political speculation

Patna, Nov 7 (IANS) A political flutter broke out in the middle of the Bihar Assembly election campaign on Friday after Janshakti Janata Dal President Tej Pratap Yadav was seen at the Patna airport with Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP and actor Ravi Kishan.

Tej Pratap told reporters that he would support whoever develops Bihar, while Ravi Kishan said the BJP's doors are always open for devotees of Lord Shiva.

Ravi Kishan said that Tej Pratap was a good-hearted person and a devotee of Lord Shiva.

"In the BJP, all are Shiva devotees -- even our Prime Minister. For those whose goal is service, the BJP's doors are always open," he added.

"He is a devotee of God, and I am also a devotee of Lord Shiva -- and we met here," Ravi Kishan said.

Tej Pratap, however, downplayed the optics, saying the two had met for the first time.

When asked if a different picture could emerge after polling concludes in Bihar, Tej Pratap reiterated, "We will support whoever eradicates unemployment and provides jobs. We both wear a tilak, so why wouldn't we praise each other?"

The exchange triggered fresh speculation over whether Tej Pratap could align with the NDA after the election concludes in Bihar.

Tej Pratap Yadav, Lalu Prasad Yadav's elder son -- who has been estranged from the RJD leadership -- is contesting the 2025 Bihar polls independently after launching his own outfit, Janshakti Janata Dal.

He is in the fray from the Mahua Assembly constituency in Vaishali.

Tej Pratap had earlier said that he would support whichever coalition forms the next government in Bihar -- but with conditions.

Following Tej Pratap's remarks, speculation has intensified in political circles across Patna about whether Janshakti Janata Dal could side with the NDA if it returns to power in the state.

The speculation gained momentum after he was seen alongside Ravi Kishan at the airport on Friday.

Ravi Kishan and Tej Pratap Yadav are continuously campaigning in the 2025 Bihar Assembly election for their respective parties' candidates.

--IANS

ajk/khz