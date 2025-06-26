Tej Pratap Yadav to hold 'Janata Darbar' from June 30

Patna, June 26 (IANS) As political temperatures rise ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Tej Pratap Yadav, an MLA and the elder son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, on Thursday announced to hold Janata Darbar from June 30.

In a social media post on Thursday, Tej Pratap announced the launch of 'Janata Darbar' - a platform for direct interaction with the public to address their grievances.

"Janata Darbar, direct solution to public problems. Let's create a new chapter of Bihar together. Always with you, always with Bihar. From Monday, June 30, Janata Darbar will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. at my residence, 26 M Strand Road," Tej Pratap wrote.

Tej Pratap will listen to the problems of citizens and ensure swift action.

The initiative aims to strengthen grassroots connections.

Earlier, Tej Pratap had expressed concerns about his personal security, saying: "Right now, I am feeling unsafe. My security should be increased because my life is in danger. Our stand is absolutely clear; we will not back down."

He also extended good wishes to Lalu Prasad, subtly reaffirming his loyalty to the party's core while carving his own space in Bihar's political arena.

Sources suggest that RJD workers have been instructed to mobilise support and bring local issues to the Janata Darbar.

The move is also expected to energise the party's cadre, who have been looking for clearer leadership signals amid recent internal shifts, the sources added.

Notably, in May, Lalu expelled Tej Pratap from both the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the Yadav family for six years, citing his (Tej Pratap's) "irresponsible behaviour" and deviation from party and family values.

"Ignoring moral values in personal life weakens our collective struggle for social justice. The activities, public conduct and irresponsible behaviour of the eldest son are not per our family values. Therefore, I am removing him from the party and family. From now on, he will have no role in either," Lalu had said.

The expulsion came shortly after photos and a video of Tej Pratap with a woman named Anushka Yadav went viral on social media.

