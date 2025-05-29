Tej Pratap-Anushka Yadav controversy deepens: Akash Yadav expelled from RLJP for 6 years

Patna, May 29 (IANS) The ongoing controversy surrounding former minister Tej Pratap Yadav’s 12-year relationship with Anushka Yadav has taken a new political turn. Akash Yadav, Anushka’s brother and the National President of the Student Wing of the Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party (RLJP), has been expelled from the party for 6 years.

A letter in this regard was issued by the RLJP confirming the action on Thursday. It stated: “In view of the current political developments, Akash Gaurav (Yadav) is expelled from the post of National President (Student Cell) in the party with immediate effect for 6 years, as per the instructions of National President Pashupati Kumar Paras.”

The controversy began on May 24, when a post from Tej Pratap Yadav’s official social media handle claimed that he had been in a relationship with Anushka Yadav for 12 years. However, Tej Pratap later claimed his account was hacked.

Despite the clarification, the post sparked a political and familial crisis. RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took the drastic step of expelling Tej Pratap from both the party and the family for six years.

The move triggered a flurry of reactions, especially from Anushka's brother, Akash Yadav.

Following the viral post, Akash Yadav came out in open support of Tej Pratap Yadav, criticizing Lalu Prasad and Tejashwi Yadav for their actions. He stated: “Whatever is happening with my sister and Tej Pratap is wrong. The Lalu family should be careful with their statements. We have nothing to lose, but Lalu and Tejashwi do.”

He also warned that if the dispute continued, it could escalate further, urging the Lalu family to stop the "fight".

Sources close to the matter suggest that Akash’s vocal support for Tej Pratap and his open criticism of the Lalu family influenced the decision of RLJP chief Pashupati Kumar Paras to expel him.

The Tej Pratap-Anushka Yadav relationship, once private, has now become a public and political saga, impacting careers and alliances.

--IANS

ajk/rad