Teen stabbed to death in Delhi's Bhajanpura, police launch manhunt for attackers

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) An 18-year-old youth was stabbed to death in northeast Delhi's Bhajanpura area in the intervening night of Monday-Tuesday, officials said, adding that efforts are underway to identify and apprehend those involved in the crime.

Read More

The incident occurred near a temple in the locality, prompting the police to be alerted.

According to officials, by the time a team from the Delhi Police reached the spot, the injured had already been taken to Jag Pravesh Chandra Hospital by his family members.

The victim was identified as Mohammad Asif, a resident of Subhash Mohalla in Bhajanpura.

He later succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at the hospital, the officials said.

Recounting the sequence of events, Farooq, the victim's brother, told IANS, "I saw a few people fighting with my brother. I tried to calm them down, and the people returned. I then went to a feast. While I was there, just 10 minutes into the feast, I got a call that my brother had been stabbed."

"My family took him to the hospital, but they (doctors) could not save him," he added.

Farooq further stated that the family is not aware of the identities of the assailants involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, a forensic team visited the scene and collected evidence as part of the investigation. The body of the deceased has been sent to Guru Teg Bahadur Hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Police said that a case has been registered under FIR No. 129/26 at Bhajanpura Police Station under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, and multiple teams have been deployed to track down and arrest the accused at the earliest.

Investigation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

--IANS

sd/