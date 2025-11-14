Technology must serve humanity, leaving no Indian behind: VP Radhakrishnan

New Delhi, Nov 14 (IANS) Vice President C.P. Radhakrishnan said on Friday that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s telecom sector is witnessing unprecedented transformation — bolstering infrastructure, innovation and digital inclusion, touching millions of lives.

Speaking at the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of the Indian Telecommunications Service (ITS) at Vigyan Bhawan, Radhakrishnan said today technology exemplifies how digital empowerment transforms lives and governance for every Indian, leaving no one behind.

The telecommunications sector has grown with robust infrastructure expansion, digital inclusion, and technological innovation, he said.

He highlighted that from the monopoly days of BSNL to a competitive and dynamic marketplace, the evolving telecom ecosystem is a testament to the service’s enduring commitment to excellence and public welfare.

The event marked six decades since the service was constituted in 1965 to meet the Government’s critical techno-managerial needs in telecommunications.

Reflecting on the journey of 60 years, the Vice-President recalled the days when a telephone connection was a privilege.

He stressed that the spirit of service shown by ITS officers remains central to this progress.

The Vice-President expressed optimism that as ITS leads India into the era of 6G, the nation’s networks will empower, include, and connect each citizen.

He commended India’s rise as a global digital leader rooted in values of dignity, trust, and progress.

Radhakrishnan emphasised that technology must remain rooted in inclusivity, ensuring no citizen is left behind while positioning India as a global leader in telecommunications standards and innovation.

He highlighted the transformative journey of the country ushered by ITS over the past 60 years by shaping India’s telecom landscape — from the early days of telegraphy and landline telephone connections to the expansive and innovative digital infrastructure that powers the nation today.

Union Minister for Communications and Development of North Eastern Region Jyotiraditya M. Scindia; Union Minister of State for Communications and Rural Development Dr Chandra Sekhar Pemmasani; Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and Chairman of the Digital Communications Commission Dr Neeraj Mittal, and officials of the ITS were also present during the ceremony.

--IANS

rch/uk