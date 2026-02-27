Tears, hugs and smiles: Emotional scenes unfold as Kejriwal gets relief in liquor policy case 

New Delhi, Feb 27 (IANS) The discharge of former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his close aide and former Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, in the liquor policy case came as an unprecedented relief for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as the duo, founding members of the party, served prison terms in the case. Their exoneration in the highly contentious case triggered a wave of emotion, with the party supremo breaking down before the cameras during his first reaction to the relief.

The big relief for AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal and former Delhi Deputy CM Sisodia came from the Rouse Avenue Court, which held that no sufficient evidence emerged from the CBI investigation and these did not establish any criminal offence, including criminal intent.

Soon after the court dismissed CBI’s plea on framing of charges, Arvind Kejriwal, in his first reaction, said, “Satyamev Jayate”, reiterating his belief in the country's justice system.

However, what caught everyone's attention was Kejriwal getting teary-eyed while sharing joy over the relief in the excise policy scam, in which his government was accused of wrongdoing.

The AAP leader, the first chief minister to be arrested, broke down in tears, recounting the travails of how he was picked from his home and thrown behind bars.

"Our five biggest leaders were put in jail to destroy the party. Even a sitting Chief Minister was dragged from his home and imprisoned for six months. Manish Sisodia was kept in jail for nearly two years. The entire case was false and fabricated," Kejriwal told reporters.

"We were harassed. Debates were going on TV channels, news was shown that Kejriwal is corrupt," Kejriwal said, while getting emotional and his voice choking up.

Manish Sisodia, standing beside him, stepped in to console the AAP leader. He comforted him in overcoming the tears, and the two leaders shared a hug while those present around, including reporters and lawyers, asked Kejriwal, “Sambhaliye apne aap ko sir (Be strong sir).”

Moments later, as Kejriwal reached his residence, another surge of emotions erupted as he was greeted and congratulated by his family members, supporters, party members, and well-wishers.

The mood was ebullient as he was greeted by family members and supporters celebrating the court's decision.

Kejriwal shared a warm hug with his wife, Sunita Kejriwal, while Manish Sisodia was also seen shaking hands with family members and partymen. Sunita Kejriwal, in her first reaction, said, “Truth has prevailed”.

Many AAP leaders have welcomed the court relief for Arvind Kejriwal, stating that this shows their vindication and proves that Arvind Kejriwal was framed in a false case.

Many opposition parties also latched onto the matter, welcoming Kejriwal’s acquittal and lambasting the Centre, accusing it of misusing the Central investigative agencies to conspire against the parties opposed to the BJP’s ideology.

With the CBI case falling flat, this invited strong reactions from senior AAP leaders.

AAP’s Gopal Rai said this clearly showed that the CBI had no substance, and it was a clear case of conspiracy by the Centre to harass and oppress the AAP leaders.

“The agency fabricated a false case against the Delhi government at the insistence of the BJP, and Kejriwal’s acquittal clearly exposes their propaganda,” he said.

He claimed that a conspiracy was hatched by the BJP dispensation to destroy the AAP by putting its top leaders in jail, adding that the Central agencies were "abused and misused to silence" its political rivals.

AAP’s Delhi unit chief Saurabh Bhardwaj said, “A hardcore honest Chief Minister was painted as corrupt in a false and fabricated case. Arvind Kejriwal worked tirelessly for people’s welfare, but he was put behind bars for two years, and all sorts of allegations and smear campaigns were run by the BJP to discredit and damage his honesty.”

