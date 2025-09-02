Teamwork in focus at NCC’s Thal Sainik Camp joined by 1,500 cadets

New Delhi: Physical endurance, mental acuity and teamwork will be in focus as 1,546 cadets, including 867 boys and 679 girls, from 17 NCC Directorates representing all states and union territories, joined a 12-day Thal Sainik Camp here on Tuesday.

The camp was inaugurated by Additional Director General (A) Air Vice Marshal P.V.S. Narayana at Cariappa Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment, said a Defence Ministry official.

The participating cadets will engage in a variety of competitions such as Obstacle Training, Map Reading, and other Institutional Training Competitions, providing them with a rich experience that emphasises physical endurance, mental acuity and teamwork, said the official in a statement.

The Thal Sainik Camp aims to provide National Cadet Corps (NCC) cadets with an exposure to the key aspects of Army training, fostering a healthy competitive spirit while promoting discipline, leadership, and national integration, it said.

As a National-level camp exclusively for Army Wing cadets, the camp stands out for its focus on comprehensive training and character development.

The Additional Director General highlighted the unique opportunities that NCC provides to the youth of the country, offering them a life full of adventure, discipline, and honour.

He highlighted that NCC plays a crucial role in inculcating a sense of leadership and camaraderie among the cadets, preparing them to face the challenges of life with confidence.

The NCC is a voluntary organisation comprising school and college students. It provides military training in arms and parades to develop character, discipline, and leadership skills, creating a pool of motivated youth ready to serve the nation in any career, though cadets are not liable for active service.

The NCC is a Tri-Services Organisation, including the Army, Navy, and Air Force, with its headquarters in New Delhi and supporting as many as 20 lakh cadets.

Earlier last month, NCC cadets in Himachal Pradesh’s Solan district joined 500 volunteers in a training drill for disaster management under the ‘Yuva Aapda Mitra’ scheme.

Under the one-of-its-kind training, participants and volunteers will be trained in various disciplines, including disaster management, pre-disaster preparedness, earthquake safety, search and rescue, fire safety, flood, lightning, community-based first aid and CPR, said a state government official.

