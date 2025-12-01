Taxable value of goods surges 15 pc in Sep-Oct as GST cuts boost consumption

New Delhi, Dec 1 (IANS) The taxable value of all supplies under GST surged by a robust 15 per cent during September-October this year, compared to the same period in 2024 due to sharp increase in consumption triggered by the tax rate cuts on goods across sectors that kicked in from September 22, according to official sources.

The growth in the same two-month period last year was 8.6 per cent.

“This surge in taxable value during 'Bachat Utsav' demonstrates strong consumption uplift, stimulated by reduced rates and improved compliance behaviour,” a senior official said.

He pointed out that the growth has especially been strong in sectors where rate rationalisation was implemented, such as FMCG, pharma goods, food products, automobiles, medical devices and textiles.

In these sectors, the taxable value of supplies has seen significantly higher growth, confirming that lower GST rates translated directly into higher consumer spending.

“It vindicates our strategy that reducing rates on essentials and mass-use sectors would create demand-side buoyancy -- a Laffer Curve–type demand uplift,” he explained.

These trends confirm that GST next-gen reforms have not disrupted revenue stability, and that consumption-side buoyancy has begun to translate into higher taxable value in key sectors.

This growth is in value terms which means that since GST rates were lower, the growth in volume terms will be even higher.

It is clearly visible that while the Next Gen Reforms resulted in significant Bachat -- increased consumption, industry has been very proactive in passing on the GST savings to the final consumers and ensuring that there is no supply side deficiency.

As GDP private consumption data will be released much later, GST taxable value serves as the most reliable real-time proxy for consumption, and the current numbers clearly indicate sustained demand expansion, the official added.

--IANS

sps/na