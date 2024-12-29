Tata Group to Create 5 Lakh Jobs in Manufacturing by 2029: N Chandrasekaran's Vision for India's Growth

New Delhi: Tata Group is planning to create over five lakh new manufacturing jobs over the next five years from its projects, stated Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran in his New Year message to the Group's employees.

"Our Group plans to create 500,000 manufacturing jobs over the next half decade." Chandrasekaran said these jobs will come from Group's investments in factories and projects to produce new age products like batteries, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar equipment and other critical hardware," N Chandrasekaran said.

These will come in part from the aforementioned investments in facilities across India--factories and projects that will produce batteries, semiconductors, electric vehicles, solar equipment, and other critical hardware destined to play a central role in the economy of tomorrow," Tata Sons Chairman added in his letter.

In addition to these manufacturing jobs the group will also create jobs in services across its retail, tech services, airlines and hospitality industry among others.

Chandrasekaran highlighted the Group's initiatives in the artificial intelligence sector. Construction has begun at over seven new manufacturing plants, including India's first semiconductor fab in Dholera, Gujarat, and a brand-new semiconductor OSAT plant in Assam.

There is the electronics assembly plant in Narasapura, Karnataka, an automotive plant in Panapakkam, Tamil Nadu, and new MRO facilities in Bengaluru, Karnataka. He stated that the Tata Group will also have a new battery cell manufacturing factory in Sanand, Gujarat, and in Somerset, UK.

The Group has inaugurated the C295 final assembly line (FAL) in Vadodara, Gujarat, and began solar module production in Tirunelveli, Tamil Nadu.

Tata Sons Chairman expressed his enthusiasm over the upcoming opportunities in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the manufacturing sector.

"Such moves are exciting for our Group and for India, but more importantly, they give hope to the one million young people who enter our workforce each month. Thankfully, manufacturing has powerful multiplier effects; indirect employment opportunities from sectors such as semiconductor manufacturing are substantial," he said.

"AI and manufacturing are two fields that are combining "economic opportunity and social progress converge," he added.

N Chandrasekaran highlighted that the global supply chains are shifting their base to India's favour as the world's largest businesses strike a new balance between resilience and efficiency.

"Amid relentless geopolitical instability, the equation has tilted firmly toward resilience--and India, with our vast talent pool and growing manufacturing capacity, is poised to benefit," he added and said that the Group's retail companies will continue to scale up. (ANI)