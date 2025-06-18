Tarun Chugh salutes PM Modi for diplomatic step to help Punjabis in Canada

Chandigarh, June 18 (IANS) BJP national General Secretary Tarun Chugh on Wednesday said under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India’s diplomatic stature and global credibility have reached new heights.

Chugh lauded the initiative taken by the Prime Minister to restore diplomatic ties with Canada, keeping in view the wider interest of the nation.

The normalisation of diplomatic relations with Canada -- done without compromising India’s sovereignty -- is a testament to how India now conducts foreign policy with self-respect and assertiveness.

Highlighting the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and Canadian PM Mark Carney, Chugh said both leaders reaffirmed their shared commitment to democracy, the rule of law, sovereignty, and territorial integrity.

More importantly, both nations agreed to resume cooperation on law enforcement and counter-terrorism -- a direct validation of India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism.

Chugh welcomed this as a major relief for the Punjabi community living in Canada. He said that for lakhs of Punjabi families with relatives studying, working, or residing in Canada, this is a step toward restoring confidence, stability, and ease in people-to-people exchanges. It marks a fresh beginning for Punjabi ties across borders -- built on trust and mutual respect.

On the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Kananaskis in Canada, Prime Minister Modi met with Canadian PM Mark Carney in a pivotal bilateral meeting aimed at reviving strained ties between the two nations.

According to India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the two leaders had a “very positive and constructive meeting” and agreed on “calibrated steps” to bring stability back to the relationship. The meeting underscored the mutual desire to strengthen India-Canada ties, which have seen recent tensions.

“The meeting discussed the importance of the India-Canada relationship, which is based on shared values, democracy and the rule of law, people-to-people contact and many other commonalities,” Misri added.

As an initial move, both leaders agreed to restore high commissioners to each other's capitals at the earliest opportunity.

“The Prime Ministers agreed to take calibrated steps to restore stability to this very important relationship, and the first of these steps that was agreed on was to restore high commissioners to each other's capitals at an early date. Other diplomatic steps will follow in due course,” Misri added.

