'Targeted assassination': Priyanka Gandhi condemns Khamenei's killing, says world needs peace

New Delhi, March 1 (IANS) Congress Wayanad MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday strongly condemned the killing of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in coordinated US-Israel strikes and also the loss of lives in the Middle Eastern nations, while stressing the need to maintain peace.

She referenced Mahatma Gandhi's saying, "An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind," emphasising that violent retribution ultimately harms everyone.

In a post on X, Priyanka said, "The targeted assassination of the leadership of a sovereign nation by the so-called leaders of the democratic world and the killing of multitudes of innocent people is despicable and deserves strong condemnation, no matter what the proclaimed reason for it is."

Khamenei was killed in an epochal attack by the US and Israel, marking an inflexion point in the 46-year Shia-theocratic rule, as Tehran's retaliation set off conflagrations in a swath of the Middle East. Following this, Iran has launched a large offensive on the US bases across the neighbouring Middle Eastern nations.

"It is tragic that multiple nations have now been dragged into conflict. The world needs peace, not more unnecessary wars. Those in charge of it would do well to remember Mahatma Gandhi's words: An eye for an eye makes the whole world blind," Priyanka said.

She further appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to ensure the safe return of all Indian nationals residing in the conflict-hit region.

"I do hope that having genuflected before the Prime Minister of Israel and President Trump, our Prime Minister makes every effort to bring all Indian citizens in the affected countries back home to safety," the Congress MP said.

The coordinated attack by the US and Israel on Iran quickly spread throughout the region, with Iranian paramilitary units launching drones and missiles aimed at several Gulf countries.

Bahrain reported that a missile strike targeted a US Navy fleet headquarters, while sirens and explosions were audible in Kuwait, which hosts a US Army base.

Explosions were also heard in Dubai, Doha, Riyadh, and Bahrain, and the UAE announced the closure of its airspace.

India has issued a warning for travellers stranded at airports in these impacted countries.

Numerous Indians are stranded in the Middle Eastern nations as the airspace remains predominantly closed.

