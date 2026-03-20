Targeted as I am a woman, says NCP leader Rupali Chakankar

Mumbai, March 20 (IANS) Amid the raging controversy involving self-styled spiritual leader Ashok Kharat, Maharashtra NCP women wing chief Rupali Chakankar said on Friday that she is being specially targeted because she is a woman.

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Speaking to reporters after submitting her resignation as the Chairperson of Maharashtra State Women's Commission to Deputy Chief Minister Sunetra Pawar, Chakankar said, "My entire family follows the Warkari tradition, which is why we were connected to Kharat's trust. However, I was unaware of his other side. How can anyone know what a person will do or how they will act in the future? Many people have photos with Kharat, but it hurts that I am being specifically targeted and accused because I am a woman."

She clarified that her association with Ashok Kharat's trust was rooted in her family's long-standing connection to the Warkari tradition.

She admitted to considering Kharat and his wife as spiritual gurus but emphasised that the videos currently circulating are nearly six-years-old.

Incidentally, self-proclaimed godman Ashok Kharat from Nasik in north Maharashtra, has already been arrested over the allegations of sexual harassment and rape.

"The video of the Padya-pujan is from five to six years ago. My husband and I attended programmes at the trust out of spiritual faith. At that time, we had no information about his personal conduct or any future wrongdoings. How can anyone predict how a person will behave years down the line?" Chakankar asked.

She also noted that her official tenure as a director on Kharat's trust had already concluded on August 8, 2025.

Defending her integrity, Chakankar said that she chose to step down to ensure a completely impartial and transparent investigation into the allegations against Kharat.

She confirmed that she has written to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the State Director General of Police (DGP) Sadanand Vasant Date demanding strict action.

"There is no question of supporting Kharat's actions. What has surfaced is disgusting and wrong. I have met with Sunetra Pawar to request a thorough probe. I want the truth to come out with evidence," she added.

Addressing allegations of negligence, Chokankar said, "On March 19, 2025, we received news regarding a pamphlet. Our counselling department had written to them and also requested information from the Superintendent of Police. However, the publisher later clarified they had no information. Now, false allegations are being made against me based on that same incident."

She added that she recently received an email from a girl complaining against an employee working in Kharat's office.

"Until then, Kharat's name had not surfaced; the complaint was specifically against his staff member, and action was taken accordingly."

Addressing specific rumours -- including a claim by some, including Shiv Sena-UBT Deputy leader Sushma Andhare, that Chakankar had cut her ring finger as part of a "black magic" or "hypnosis" ritual -- the NCP leader dismissed the reports as baseless.

"A photo from September 2 is being circulated to claim I had an injury, but there was no such wound. I will be sending legal notices to those spreading false information to defame me as a woman," Chakankar warned.

In her formal resignation letter, the NCP leader cited "personal reasons" for stepping down but reiterated her commitment to the law during her press interaction.

"The guilty party in this case will definitely face action. I am resigning from the post of Chairperson of the State Women's Commission to ensure an impartial investigation," she said.

She concluded by saying that she would soon hold a detailed press conference to present evidence and further clarify her position.

--IANS

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