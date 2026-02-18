Tamilisai flays DMK over 'alliance discord' and interim budget, questions its moral authority to criticise PM Modi

Chennai, Feb 18 (IANS) Senior BJP leader Tamilisai Soundararajan on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the ruling DMK, questioning its "moral authority" to criticise Prime Minister Narendra Modi's international engagements while allegedly failing to maintain unity within its own alliance in Tamil Nadu.

Speaking to reporters at the Chennai airport, Tamilisai accused the DMK of double standards.

"They question whether Prime Minister Narendra Modi can handle US President Donald Trump. But can they control Congress MP Manickam Tagore within their own alliance?" she asked.

"They could not even constitute a committee to conduct alliance talks here, while the Prime Minister is forming committees and engaging with several nations," she said.

Her remarks come amid escalating political exchanges between the BJP and the DMK over foreign policy and Centre-State relations.

Turning to the State's Interim Budget for 2026–27, Tamilisai criticised the document as lacking substance and accused the DMK government of using it as a platform to blame the Union government .

"There is no need to target the Centre through the Budget. The Union government has allocated Rs 11 lakh crore for infrastructure development across the country.

In comparison, Tamil Nadu's allocation for infrastructure is far lower," she said.

She further alleged that the Budget had failed to address key demands of the farming community.

"There was no announcement on providing Rs 3,200 per quintal for paddy, nor any assurance of Rs 4,000 per quintal for sugarcane. There was also no commitment on farm loan waivers," she pointed out.

According to Tamilisai, the Budget did not outline any concrete development schemes that would directly benefit the people.

"Tamil Nadu will not gain from this budget," she asserted.

Highlighting the BJP's approach ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, she said the party's manifesto committee would soon visit the delta districts to engage with farmers and understand their demands.

"We will incorporate their concerns transparently in our manifesto," she said.

Alleging growing dissatisfaction within the ruling alliance, Tamilisai claimed that even the DMK's allies lacked confidence in the government, signalling what she described as emerging cracks in the coalition.

