Tamil superstar-politician Vijay turns 51; BJP's Soundararajan extends political invitation

Chennai, June 22 (IANS) Tamil superstar and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay turned 51 on Sunday, and the occasion witnessed a blend of cinematic fervour, political overtures, and grassroots outreach across Tamil Nadu.

Among the prominent voices extending greetings was BJP leader and former Telangana Governor Dr. Tamilisai Soundararajan, who issued a creatively worded message laced with references to Vijay’s films.

More than just a birthday wish, her note carried a veiled political appeal, inviting the actor to join the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and fight against “evil forces” in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

“I extend my heartfelt birthday wishes to the ‘Tamizhan–Jananayakan’ brother Vijay who began with Naalaiya Theerpu, won hearts as the Azhagiya Tamil Magan, embodied sisterly love in Thirupachchi, a mother’s bond in Sivakasi, fought terrorism in Thuppakki, and stood for patriotism. He challenged dynastic politics in Varisu, swam through adversity like Sura, and emerged victorious like Ghilli,” she wrote.

“I hope he continues to walk the path of Pudhiya Geethai—upholding good and resisting evil.” Joining the celebrations, actress Nayanthara—one of Vijay’s popular co-stars—shared her wishes on social media platform X.

“Happiest Birthday dearest #Thalapathy @actorvijay. Have a great year ahead. Best wishes for #JanaNayagan,” she posted. The duo has starred together in films like Sivakasi and Villu, forming a well-loved on-screen pair.

Marking the milestone, KVN Productions unveiled the teaser of Vijay’s much-awaited film Jana Nayagan at midnight.

Titled The First Roar, the teaser showcases Vijay in a commanding silhouette, setting off a wave of excitement among fans.

With Vijay expected to shift full-time into politics, Jana Nayagan is widely seen as his cinematic swansong. “A lion is always a lion, and his first roar is incoming,” read the film’s promotional message, which quickly began trending online.

Born Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar on June 22, 1974, in Chennai, Vijay is the son of filmmaker S.A. Chandrasekhar and playback singer Shobha Chandrasekhar. He made his acting debut at age 18 in Naalaiya Theerpu and has since grown into one of Tamil cinema’s biggest stars—earning the moniker “Thalapathy” (commander) for his massive popularity and mass appeal.

Beyond the film world, Vijay’s political party, TVK, marked his birthday with a series of welfare programmes.

In Ambattur, party general secretary N. Anand oversaw a distribution drive that included sewing machines, three-wheelers for differently-abled individuals, cooking essentials, computers, and household kits.

The initiative aimed to reinforce TVK’s grassroots connect and pro-people image. However, the celebrations weren’t without controversy. In Kattusellur near Ulundurpet, TVK alleged that its members were attacked during a birthday function.

In a press statement, the party accused local DMK functionaries, including chairman Rajavelu and his son Prabhakaran, of vandalising banners and assaulting TVK cadres and Vijay fans.

“The state government and local police have turned a blind eye. This silence is disturbing,” TVK said, demanding swift legal action and calling attention to growing political intolerance.

Despite the incident, Vijay’s birthday was celebrated with enthusiasm across the state, blending fanfare with social service.

The day reaffirmed his strong connect with the public and signaled his increasing political relevance ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections.

As anticipation builds around both his on-screen finale and political debut, Vijay appears poised to transform his cinematic mass appeal into electoral influence—potentially emerging as a disruptive force in Tamil Nadu’s political landscape.

