Tamil Nadu’s Central Zone police launch drive to register foreign nationals

Chennai, Feb 4 (IANS) Tamil Nadu’s Central Zone police have initiated a comprehensive verification drive to ensure that all foreign nationals and students residing across multiple districts comply with mandatory registration norms under the Immigration and Foreigners Act–2025.

The exercise aims to strengthen monitoring mechanisms and ensure that property owners and institutions follow due procedures while accommodating foreign residents.

As part of the drive, officials are cross-checking whether building owners, educational institutions, hotels and other establishments have submitted the required information on the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO) portal.

Under the Act, property owners hosting foreign nationals must submit details through Form ‘C’, while foreign students are required to complete Form ‘S’ with approval from the Superintendent of Police of the respective district.

The verification, conducted exclusively across the Central Zone, revealed that a significant number of foreign nationals are currently residing in the Tiruchy range, which includes Tiruchy, Pudukkottai, Karur, Perambalur and Ariyalur districts.

Authorities found that 439 foreign nationals and 86 foreign students are staying in these districts. In the neighbouring Thanjavur range, comprising Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Nagapattinam and Mayiladuthurai, another 32 foreign students have been recorded, with their details registered through their respective educational institutions.

Overall, the Central Zone is hosting 461 foreign nationals. Of these, 380 individuals have completed the mandatory registration process on the FRRO portal. However, 81 persons are yet to furnish their information, prompting authorities to intensify follow-up measures.

Police officials have directed all hotels, lodges, guest houses, homestays, hospitals and educational institutions to ensure that details of foreign occupants are uploaded within 24 hours of their arrival. The department has also set a short compliance window for pending registrations. Those who fail to register within the stipulated time frame face steep penalties.

Authorities have warned that non-compliance could attract fines of Rs 50,000 for violations related to Form ‘C’ and Rs 1 lakh for lapses concerning Form ‘S’.

Senior officers said the initiative is intended not only to enforce legal provisions but also to maintain accurate records for security and administrative purposes, ensuring better coordination between local police and immigration authorities.

