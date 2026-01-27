<p><img src='https://d2lnbwhcsmj8tp.cloudfront.net/thumbnails/202601273653143.jpeg' data-title='Tamil Nadu will not bow’: DMK to launch campaign across all 234 Assembly constituencies from Feb 1></p><p>Chennai, Jan 27 (IANS) The ruling Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday announced an intensive, month-long statewide political campaign titled "Tamil Nadu Will Not Bow", which will be rolled out across all 234 Assembly constituencies beginning from February 1.<p>The party leadership has confirmed that 20 star campaigners will spearhead the outreach programme, covering every constituency in Tamil Nadu. </p><p>The decision was taken based on a resolution passed at a meeting of DMK district Secretaries held on January 20, 2026, under the chairmanship of party President and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin. </p><p>The details of the campaign were outlined in a press release issued by DMK General Secretary Duraimurugan. </p><p>According to the statement, the campaign aims to strongly project the DMK’s political position and governance narrative under the theme "Tamil Nadu Will Not Bow", a slogan that underscores the party’s emphasis on state rights, dignity, and resistance to external pressures. </p><p>As part of the initiative, the party President will personally select 20 senior leaders and prominent faces as star campaigners, who will undertake an extensive tour throughout the state during the entire month of February. </p><p>Each Assembly constituency will host at least one major public meeting as part of the campaign. </p><p>In addition to mass gatherings, the DMK has planned structured interactive sessions bringing together key stakeholders from every constituency. These include prominent local personalities, youth and student representatives, members of voluntary organisations, trade union leaders, entrepreneurs, and academic experts. </p><p>The campaign will focus on two parallel objectives: highlighting the achievements of the DMK government and engaging directly with citizens to understand their expectations, concerns, and demands. </p><p>Zonal in-charges, district Secretaries, constituency in-charges, and star campaigners have been instructed to actively lead discussions on welfare schemes, development initiatives, and policy outcomes while also documenting feedback from participants. </p><p>The DMK leadership has further directed party functionaries at all levels to ensure adequate publicity for the campaign and make necessary logistical arrangements in every constituency. Zonal and district-level leaders have been urged to treat the campaign as a priority political exercise in the run-up to the next Assembly elections. </p><p>With its reach spanning the entire state and its emphasis on both mobilisation and dialogue, the DMK’s "Tamil Nadu Will Not Bow" campaign is expected to serve as a major political mobilisation effort ahead of the crucial electoral season. </p><p>--IANS </p><p>aal/vd</p></p>