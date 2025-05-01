Tamil Nadu: VCK chief welcomes caste census but says its "political drama" done for Bihar elections

Madurai (Tamil Nadu) [India], May 1 (ANI): Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) president, Thol Thirumavalavan on Thursday welcomed the central government's announcement that a caste enumeration exercise would be done along with the national census, but with no fixed date. He, however, said that the Bharatiya Janata Party is only doing "political drama" for the upcoming Bihar elections.

"We are welcoming the caste census but the Union cabinet didn't fix the date of taking the census. Usually every 10 years the Union government has to do this census. in 2021 because of Corona it was postponed. Maybe in 2031 they will do it but we don't know whether BJP will hold office or not that time. They have declared that they will do the caste census at the time of population census," Thirumavalavan told reporters in Madurai.

With the Bihar assembly elections scheduled later this year, he said that the BJP is doing political drama in preparation for it. Bihar however, has conducted their own caste census in 2023.

"We feel that it was done for Bihar elections, so we feel that it is a political drama done by BJP government," he added.

Talking about the 2026 Tamil Nadu Assembly election, he expressed confidence in expanding VCK's base while reaffirming the alliance with the DMK.

"Definitely each and every election we are negotiating getting more seats and areas, in 2026 elections also we will try to increase our contesting constituencies. We are with DMK-head alliance, we will negotiate smoothly and settle it amicably," the VCK chief said.

On Actor Vijay, whop has his own political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), Thirumavalavan said that the will be some impact due to his popularity but the DMK alliance will not be affected.

"Actor Vijay started a political party, he has not yet decided that he will go alone or form an alliance, but being a popular cine actor, he will make an impact, but it will not effect DMK headed alliance, we will definitely win the elections in the 2026 elections," he added.

The Tamil Nadu Assembly elections are set to happen in 2026. (ANI)

