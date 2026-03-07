Tamil Nadu: Rs 2,500 for women among key promises announced by TVK chief Vijay

Mamallapuram, March 7 (IANS) Actor-turned-politician and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay announced a series of welfare promises aimed at women, children and senior citizens while addressing a large gathering at a Women’s Day celebration organised by the party at Mamallapuram in Tamil Nadu.

Read More

Speaking at the event, Vijay said that the empowerment, safety and economic security of women would be among the top priorities of his party if it comes to power in Tamil Nadu. He unveiled a range of initiatives that he said were designed to improve the quality of life for women and strengthen family welfare across the State.

As part of the proposed measures, Vijay announced that a separate government department dedicated to women, children and senior citizens would be established. He said the department would function under his direct supervision to ensure that welfare schemes are implemented effectively and transparently.

In a major financial support proposal, Vijay promised that all women aged 60 and above would receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,500. However, he clarified that women employed in government service would not be eligible for this benefit.

The TVK leader also announced the “Annapoorna Super Six” scheme, under which each family would receive six free LPG cylinders every year. The scheme, he said, is intended to reduce the financial burden on households and support women who manage family kitchens.

In addition, Vijay promised that mothers or guardians of students studying from Class 1 to Class 12 would receive an annual scholarship of Rs 15,000. The aim of the programme, he said, is to prevent school dropouts and ensure that children complete their education.

Highlighting women’s mobility and safety, Vijay said that under the “Vetri Yatra” initiative, women would be allowed to travel free of cost in all government buses across Tamil Nadu. To strengthen women’s security, he announced the formation of a special force called the “Rani Velu Nachiyar Sena.”

According to him, around 500 teams will be created across the State to ensure the safety of women in public spaces. He also promised 100 per cent subsidy loans of up to Rs 5 lakh through self-help groups to support women entrepreneurs and improve economic independence.

In another welfare initiative, Vijay announced the “Thai Maman Gold Ring Scheme,” under which gold rings will be given to newborn children in Tamil Nadu, symbolising support for families and the well-being of infants.

Vijay said these initiatives reflect his party’s commitment to building a society where women are safe, economically empowered and given equal opportunities.

--IANS

aal/uk