Tamil Nadu receives over 6.48 lakh voter applications ahead of polls; final list on April 6

Chennai, March 28 (IANS) Tamil Nadu has recorded a significant surge in voter enrolment ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections, with more than 6.48 lakh applications submitted during the extended revision window.

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The updated and consolidated electoral roll is scheduled to be published on April 6, which also marks the final date for filing nominations.

The enrolment drive follows the publication of the final electoral roll on February 23, after the completion of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR), which pegged the total number of voters in the State at 5.67 crore.

In view of the impending elections, authorities provided an additional opportunity for eligible citizens to register, allowing applications to be submitted until March 26. During this extended period, a total of 6,48,285 applications were received across the State. Of these, 2,89,581 applications were submitted by men, while women accounted for a higher share with 3,58,500 applications.

Additionally, 204 applications were received from third gender individuals, reflecting continued efforts toward inclusive electoral participation.

Election officials have confirmed that all applications received by the March 26 deadline will be duly processed and incorporated into the revised electoral roll.

The April 6 publication will feature a single, consolidated list that integrates all additions made since the February 23 roll, ensuring that newly registered voters are eligible to participate in the forthcoming Assembly elections.

In a notable shift from previous practices, authorities have decided not to release separate supplementary lists detailing additions, deletions, or corrections. Instead, political parties will be provided with a unified and updated electoral roll that reflects all changes in one comprehensive document.

This move is expected to streamline the electoral process and minimise confusion among stakeholders. The large number of applications, particularly from women voters, highlights growing public engagement in the democratic process as Tamil Nadu gears up for a crucial electoral contest.

With the nomination process closing on April 6, the publication of the final roll will play a pivotal role in determining voter eligibility and shaping the electoral landscape in the State.

--IANS

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