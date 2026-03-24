Tamil Nadu polls: DMDK secures 10 seats in DMK alliance deal

Chennai, March 24 (IANS) In a significant boost to its political revival, the Desiya Murpokku Dravida Kazhagam (DMDK) formed by the late Tamil superstar Vijayakant has secured 10 seats in the DMK-led Secular Progressive Alliance (SPA) for the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, emerging as the third-largest partner in the coalition after the Congress, which has been allotted 28 seats.

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The seat-sharing agreement was finalised on Tuesday following talks between DMK president and Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and DMDK general secretary Premalatha Vijayakant at Anna Arivalayam, the DMK headquarters in Chennai.

In addition to the Assembly seats, the DMDK has also been assured a Rajya Sabha berth, with party treasurer L.K. Sudhish to be nominated.

The deal marks a notable turnaround for the DMDK, which had struggled to maintain its political relevance in recent years.

The allocation is being seen as a strategic move by the DMK to consolidate its alliance by accommodating key partners, even as some long-time allies fell short of their expectations of securing double-digit seat shares.

Addressing reporters after the agreement was signed, Premalatha Vijayakant dismissed any speculation of secrecy in the negotiations and expressed confidence about the alliance’s electoral prospects.

Striking an optimistic note, she quoted a popular dialogue of actor Rajinikanth, saying, “Even if we come late, we will be the latest,” indicating the party’s renewed political momentum. She also announced that the party would soon constitute a committee to finalise the constituencies it will contest.

The DMDK has already submitted a list of around 25 preferred constituencies to the DMK, including Virudhunagar, Virudhachalam, Gudiyatham, and Rishivandiyam — regions where the party had performed strongly during the 2011 Assembly elections.

Emphasising commitment to coalition unity, Premalatha said the DMDK would adhere to “alliance dharma” and work towards ensuring the victory of all partners.

She expressed confidence that the DMK-led alliance would secure more than 200 seats in the 234-member Assembly.

With this agreement, the DMDK appears poised for a political comeback, reinforcing its presence in Tamil Nadu’s evolving electoral landscape while strengthening the DMK-led front ahead of the April 23 polls.

--IANS

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