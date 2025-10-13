Tamil Nadu: PMK leader Ramadoss urges caution on removing caste-based place names

Chennai, Oct 13 (IANS) Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S. Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government not to rush into removing caste-linked names of places from streets, villages, tanks, and other public places, warning that such moves could erode the state’s social identity and create unnecessary discord among communities.

In a statement posted online, Ramadoss said the government’s recent order to delete caste-related names that have been in use for decades has sparked controversy across the state.

He pointed out that several localities and institutions were named after individuals who made significant contributions to public welfare, education, and community development -- often donating vast tracts of land or supporting social causes.

“These names were given by local people to honour their forefathers who played a vital role in developing the area. Similarly, many freedom fighters and social reformers who fought for the nation, language, and people were remembered by naming places after them -- sometimes including their caste identifiers,” Ramadoss said.

He argued that in many places, such names reflected the collective identity of communities that had lived together peacefully for generations.

“By removing these caste-linked names, the government is erasing the historical and cultural identity of entire groups. This goes against Tamil Nadu’s tradition of social harmony,” he warned, adding that the move seemed like an attempt to erase the sacrifices and memory of the state’s forebears.

The PMK leader also highlighted that renaming efforts in several areas had already led to friction among local communities.

“If the government insists on changing a community-linked name, it should at least rename it after a respected leader from that community. Only then will the people accept the change,” he said.

Ramadoss further pointed to the recent naming of a flyover in Coimbatore after industrialist G.D. Naidu, questioning the government’s consistency.

“If caste-linked names are to be avoided, then ‘Naidu’ is also a caste name. The government cannot apply one rule for some and another for others,” he said.

Concluding his statement, Ramadoss appealed to the Tamil Nadu government to act with patience and restraint.

“Before making any decision, the views of the local people must be heard. Social identity cannot be erased by government orders,” he emphasised.

