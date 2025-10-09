Tamil Nadu moves to erase caste markers from public spaces

Chennai, Oct 9 (IANS) In a move aimed at fostering an egalitarian and progressive social order, the Tamil Nadu government has directed the removal of caste-based identities, including the term 'colony', from the names of roads, streets, water bodies, residential areas, and markets across the state.

The directive, issued through a Government Order (GO) by the Municipal Administration and Water Supply (MAWS) Department follows consultations held earlier this year by the Chief Secretary with various departments, including the Directorate of Municipal Administration, Rural Development, and Revenue.

These discussions, held on April 1 and May 19, focused on eliminating names that perpetuate caste distinctions or offend particular communities.

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin had earlier announced in the State Assembly that the word 'colony' - widely used in Tamil Nadu to denote settlements historically associated with caste discrimination - would be phased out from government records and official usage.

"The word has come to symbolise untouchability and social segregation," he said.

According to the GO, all local bodies must identify and review names with caste references before October 14 and conduct public consultations before October 17.

District Collectors have been instructed to publish details in the district gazette by October 24, inviting suggestions and objections from residents.

Subsequently, departmental heads must submit recommendations to the state government by November 14. Once approvals are granted, the changes are to be ratified by local body councils and published in the gazette before November 19.

The order also advises officials to act sensitively, noting that if a majority of residents in grama sabhas or area sabhas wish to retain an existing name, the government will respect their decision.

Once names are officially altered, corresponding changes will be reflected in essential documents such as caste certificates, Aadhaar cards, ration cards, and property records through e-seva centres.

The GO has also suggested alternate naming conventions that celebrate social reformers and cultural icons, recommending names like Mahatma Gandhi, Thanthai Periyar, Perarignar Anna, Kalaignar, Kamarajar, and renowned Tamil poets for streets and public places.

The initiative, officials said, is a step toward dismantling remnants of caste-based discrimination embedded in everyday geography and advancing Tamil Nadu’s vision of social justice.

