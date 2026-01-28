Tamil Nadu gears up for Assembly polls, election dates likely by early March

Chennai, Jan 29 (IANS) Political parties in Tamil Nadu have begun intensive preparations for the 2026 Assembly elections, with the State steadily moving into full election mode. As of now, two major political fronts have clearly taken shape — one led by the ruling DMK and the other headed by the principal Opposition, the AIADMK.

Campaign strategies, alliance negotiations and internal organisational reviews are already underway across parties as anticipation builds around the announcement of the election schedule.

According to reports, the official dates for the Tamil Nadu Assembly election are likely to be announced either in the first or second week of March.

The process leading up to the announcement is expected to begin in early February, with the Election Commission initiating a series of preparatory consultations and field assessments.

On February 4 and 5, a key consultation meeting is scheduled with senior officials who will serve as election observers. These meetings are expected to focus on logistical preparedness, security arrangements, voter management, and adherence to the Model Code of Conduct once elections are notified.

Such consultations are a routine but crucial step in ensuring the smooth conduct of polls in a large and politically active State like Tamil Nadu. Following these meetings, the Chief Election Commissioner is expected to undertake a tour of the five States slated to go to the polls this year.

The tour, likely to take place during the second week of February, will reportedly include Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal, among others. During these visits, the Election Commission leadership will review ground-level preparedness, law and order conditions, and feedback from State election machinery.

Based on inputs gathered during these consultations and field visits, a draft election schedule will be prepared. Once this internal process is completed, the Election Commission of India is expected to formally announce the election dates for all five States, including Tamil Nadu.

The announcement of the schedule will mark the official commencement of the election process, bringing the Model Code of Conduct into force.

With political temperatures already rising, the coming weeks are expected to see intensified campaigning, sharper political messaging and heightened activity across constituencies, as Tamil Nadu heads toward another closely watched Assembly election.

--IANS

aal/uk