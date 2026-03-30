Tamil Nadu extends poll holiday to Kerala, Puducherry voters

Chennai, March 30 (IANS) In a significant step to facilitate voter participation across state borders, the Tamil Nadu government has directed employers to grant paid leave not only on its own polling day but also for employees registered as voters in neighbouring states.

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Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on April 23, and the state has already declared it a public holiday.

However, authorities have now clarified provisions for residents who live or work in Tamil Nadu but are enrolled as voters in Kerala or the Union Territory of Puducherry, where polling is scheduled earlier on April 9.

The move follows a communication from Tamil Nadu Chief Electoral Officer Archana Patnaik.

Acting on this, state Labour Welfare and Skill Development Department Secretary K. Veera Raghava Rao issued detailed instructions on March 24, invoking provisions under the Representation of the People Act, 1951.

Employers across industrial and commercial establishments, including shops, factories, and organisations in both public and private sectors, such as IT and BPO firms, have been advised to grant a paid holiday on April 23 to enable employees to cast their votes in Tamil Nadu.

Importantly, the directive also extends this benefit to cross-border voters. Employers have been requested to provide paid leave on April 9 to employees residing in Tamil Nadu who are registered to vote in Kerala or Puducherry, ensuring they can participate in elections in their home constituencies without financial loss.

Officials said the instructions are particularly relevant given Tamil Nadu’s geographic proximity to its neighbours.

Nine districts in the state share borders with Kerala, while five districts border Puducherry, leading to a substantial number of inter-state voters.

To ensure effective implementation, the government has ordered the establishment of state- and district-level control rooms. Authorities have also been asked to widely publicise the provisions so that both employers and employees are aware of their rights and responsibilities.

The decision comes in response to a similar request from Kerala’s election authorities, highlighting coordinated efforts to boost voter turnout.

Under Section 135-B of the Representation of the People Act, all eligible voters employed in any establishment are entitled to a paid holiday on polling day without wage deductions, except in cases where their absence could cause significant operational risk or loss.

The directive is expected to benefit thousands of migrant workers, students, and professionals across the region, reinforcing the principle of universal electoral participation.

--IANS

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