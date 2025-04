Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu) [India], April 27 (ANI): An explosion occurred at a firecracker manufacturing factory near Sattur in Tamil Nadu's Virudhunagar district, Superintendent of Police (SP) D Kannan said.

According to the police, there have been no reports of loss of life.

The cause of the explosion is yet to be ascertained.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)