Tamil Nadu: Body of Dalit man killed in Nanguneri attack handed over to family

Chennai, March 9 (IANS) The body of John, a 42-year-old physically challenged Scheduled Caste man who was hacked to death by an armed gang near Nanguneri earlier this month, was handed over to his family on Monday following days of protests and negotiations with the authorities.

The remains were released to relatives at the Cadaver Research Centre on the Palayamkottai–Tiruchendur Highway around noon after police and government officials held discussions with the victim’s family members and villagers.

John’s wife Kannagi, a non-verbal woman, and their two daughters were among those who had initially refused to receive the body, demanding firm action against the perpetrators.

After the body was handed over, it was taken to Perumpathu Indra Colony under heavy police protection amid tension in the locality. Hundreds of residents gathered as the funeral procession reached the colony, where John was laid to rest around 2.30 p.m.

The delay in receiving the body had stemmed from anger among villagers over the brutal killing and the injuries sustained by several others in the attack.

Local residents had organised protests and road blockades, alleging that members of an intermediate caste were responsible and demanding swift arrests and stronger protection for the community.

The incident occurred on the night of March 2 when John, along with migrant brick kiln worker Trinath Katta (50) from Odisha and several others, were standing near a roadside tea stall in Perumpathu Indra Colony.

An armed gang that arrived on three motorcycles allegedly attacked them indiscriminately with lethal weapons.

John and Trinath Katta were killed on the spot.

Several others -- A. Nelson (55), V. Ramasamy (80), P. Prabhakaran (50), all residents of Nadar Street in Perumpathu, and A. Ganesan (50) from Meerankulam -- sustained grievous injuries in the attack.

The assailants also allegedly assaulted S. Sasikumar (40) at Kadamboduvazhvu near Kalakkad and fled with his motorcycle.

The killings triggered widespread outrage across the state, prompting police to form three special teams to track down the suspects.

Investigators later arrested seven individuals identified as S. Kannan (21), P. Antony Michael (18), M. Subbaiah alias Subhash (19), S. Kalyani (19), all from Thennimalai; A. Uchimakali alias Mittai (20) of Valliyoor; M. Vasanthakumar (21) of Nedunkulam; and M. Raja (19) of Nanguneri.

Police sources said the attack was allegedly triggered by posters put up in Perumpathu Indra Colony in memory of ‘Manalmedu’ Shankar, a history-sheeter who had earlier been killed in a police encounter.

Officials said the government has announced financial assistance and promised a free house for John’s family as part of relief measures.

However, villagers pointed out that no such compensation had yet been extended to the family of Trinath Katta, the migrant worker from Odisha who was also killed in the attack.

