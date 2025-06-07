Tamil Nadu BJP slams DMK's 'census and delimitation drama'

Chennai, June 7 (IANS) Tamil Nadu BJP spokesperson A.N.S. Prasad on Saturday launched a scathing attack on the ruling DMK government, accusing Chief Minister M.K. Stalin and DMK MP Kanimozhi of orchestrating a “census and delimitation drama” to distract the public from their administrative failures.

He asserted that the DMK’s tactics were driven by “frustration, envy, and anger” over the growing strength of the BJP-led NDA, spearheaded by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami (EPS) in the state. In a strongly worded statement, Prasad said, “The desperation of the DMK is visible. Stalin and Kanimozhi are spreading misinformation on census and delimitation in a bid to manipulate public opinion. These baseless allegations are nothing but a last-ditch attempt to cling to power through theatrics and dynastic politics.”

He urged Stalin and Kanimozhi to refrain from making “unfounded allegations” against the Centre and instead focus on addressing governance issues plaguing the state. “Tamil Nadu is grappling with a deteriorating law and order situation, rising prices of essential commodities, and administrative dysfunction. The DMK government is using diversionary tactics to mask its failures,” he said.

Prasad also dismissed Kanimozhi’s accusations against EPS as “unsubstantiated,” arguing that Palaniswami’s criticism of corruption and dynastic rule under the DMK was legitimate. He further cited Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s earlier clarification that the delimitation process would not compromise the rights of any state.

“Despite this assurance, the DMK continues to sow confusion among the people, which is not just misleading but borders on unconstitutional behaviour,” he added. Calling for responsible governance, Prasad said the constitutional process of delimitation must be allowed to proceed without politicisation.

“Any concerns should be addressed through dialogue, not propaganda. The people of Tamil Nadu will ultimately judge the DMK’s performance at the ballot box,” he concluded.

--IANS

aal/uk