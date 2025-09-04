Tamil Nadu BJP shrugs off Dhinakaran's NDA exit, says confident of 'wider opposition unity'

Chennai, Sep 4 (IANS) The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday sought to downplay the exit of AMMK leader T.T.V. Dhinakaran from the NDA, stressing that all parties opposed to the ruling DMK would eventually come together under one umbrella as the Assembly election draws closer.

BJP spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy told reporters that differences among allies are natural in a democratic setup and should not be seen as permanent setbacks.

“You will see who are all in the NDA in Tamil Nadu led by the AIADMK at the time of elections. This is not a break-up or an end to the alliance,” he said.

His remarks come just days after the BJP revived its poll pact with the Edappadi K Palaniswami-led AIADMK and even announced him as the NDA’s Chief Ministerial candidate.

However, the alliance has faced turbulence since then, with former Chief Minister O Panneerselvam walking out and now Dhinakaran declaring his decision to part ways.

AIADMK ally Premalatha Vijayakanth has also said that her party would decide its stand closer to the election.

Asked about Dhinakaran’s charge of “betrayal" as he said that his bid to unite the followers of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa had failed, Thirupathy remarked: “He didn’t mean the BJP. So, I need not comment.”

Confident that the NDA would remain the focal point for opposition unity, he added: “All political parties driven by a common desire to dislodge the DMK from power will unite under the umbrella of NDA.”

On reports about former BJP state chief K. Annamalai skipping a meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Delhi on September 3, Thirupathy dismissed speculation of internal rift.

“How can you speculate and arrive at conclusions about a meeting in which only senior leaders participated? Annamalai himself clarified that he had prior engagements. There is nothing more to it,” he said.

Despite exits and uncertainty, the BJP maintained that the alliance arithmetic will take shape closer to the polls, and insisted that the overriding political objective of unseating the DMK will serve as the unifying force for all opposition parties.

